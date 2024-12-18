Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and More Original Stars of Hadestown to Join West End Cast in 2025

The original stars of the National Theatre and Broadway productions of Hadestown will reprise their roles for a limited run at London's Lyric Theatre from February 11 through March 9, 2025. The production will welcome back Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Gray as Persephone, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades.

Hadestown opened at the Lyric Theatre, London in February, five years after a sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018. The Broadway production, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, has been running at the Walter Kerr Theatre since March 2019.

"It is nothing short of divine magic to be able to welcome Reeve, Andre, Amber, Eva and Patrick back to London," said producer Mara Issacs in a statement. "This transatlantic collaboration, which began with the National Theatre production in 2018, is baked into Hadestown's DNA. We couldn't be more thrilled to bring them 'home' as Hadestown continues its love affair with the West End.”

Noblezada will play her final performance as Daisy in Broadway's The Great Gatsby on January 30, 2025. Read Broadway.com's recent interview with the actress here.

Featuring a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to tell the intertwining love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone.