The Picture of Dorian Gray, Starring Sarah Snook, Extends Broadway Run by Two Weeks

The Picture of Dorian Gray, the multimedia take on the Oscar Wilde novel starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, has extended its Broadway run by two weeks. The play, which opened at the Music Box Theatre on March 27, will now run through June 29.

The Picture of Dorian Gray centers on a young man who gets his wish for eternal youth while the portrait in his attic grows more grotesque. Adapted and directed by Kip Williams, the stage production holds a mirror to 21st-century society, highlighting modern culture's narcissistic obsession with youth. Williams' production involves the complex interplay of live and pre-recorded video elements, with Snook filmed on stage by an intricately choreographed technical crew.

The creative team for The Picture of Dorian Gray includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, composition and sound design by Clemence Williams and video design by David Bergman. Eryn Jean Norvill serves as dramaturg and creative associate.

The play premiered in Sydney in 2020, with Eryn Jean Norvill starring. Snook stepped into the part for the West End transfer, which earned her the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actress.