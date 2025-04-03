The Stars of Dead Outlaw Talk True Stories, Earworms and Playing Dead

Last month, the stars and creative team of the new musical Dead Outlaw hit the sweaty and storied downtown music venue Bowery Ballroom to strut their stuff on stage and talk about the show.

“It's so strange, it's so unique, it's so singular,” Julia Knitel, who plays Helen/Maggie, told The Broadway Show. “It's completely original. It's brilliantly constructed. The cast is out of this world. The music is just earworm after earworm after earworm. And it's a true story. So it leaves you sort of pondering life and death and what matters and what doesn't.”

Hear from Andrew Durand—who plays the ill-fated gunslinger Elmer McCurdy—and more in the video below.