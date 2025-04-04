 Skip to main content
Get a First Look at Smash (and Bombshell) on Broadway

First Look
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 4, 2025
Robyn Hurder in "Smash"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Smash, the Broadway-themed NBC series about the tumultuous making of the Marilyn Monroe musical Bombshell, has made it to the big stage at the Imperial Theatre. Directed by Susan Stroman, the show has a book by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, and a score by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, brushing up their popular tunes from the original series and bringing in new material written for the stage. 

Get a first look at production photos below, featuring Robyn Hurder as Broadway star Ivy in her Marilyn getup, along with her co-stars Brooks AshmanskasKrysta RodriguezJohn Behlmann, Kristine NielsenCaroline BowmanJacqueline B. ArnoldBella Coppola and Casey Garvin.

Robyn Hurder, as Ivy, channels Marilyn Monroe as the star of Bombshell
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Caroline Bowman takes center stage in a production number as Karen 
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Krysta Rodriguez and John Behlmann play Broadway writing partners Tracy and Jerry
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
