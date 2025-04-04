Get a First Look at Smash (and Bombshell) on Broadway

Smash, the Broadway-themed NBC series about the tumultuous making of the Marilyn Monroe musical Bombshell, has made it to the big stage at the Imperial Theatre. Directed by Susan Stroman, the show has a book by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, and a score by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, brushing up their popular tunes from the original series and bringing in new material written for the stage.

Get a first look at production photos below, featuring Robyn Hurder as Broadway star Ivy in her Marilyn getup, along with her co-stars Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola and Casey Garvin.

Robyn Hurder, as Ivy, channels Marilyn Monroe as the star of Bombshell

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Caroline Bowman takes center stage in a production number as Karen

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)