Sunset Boulevard's Diego Andres Rodriguez to Star Opposite Rachel Zegler in Jamie Lloyd's Evita in London

Diego Andres Rodriguez will join the previously announced Rachel Zegler in Jamie Lloyd's revival of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita at the London Palladium this summer. Rodriguez, who currently plays Artie and understudies the role of Joe Gillis in Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, will play Che opposite Zegler's Eva Perón. Performances run from June 14 through September 6 with an official July 1 opening.

"Before he even graduated, Diego made his professional debut as Artie in our production of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, in which he also understudied and played the leading role, Joe Gillis," said Lloyd in a statement. "He is an incredible young actor and a fantastic vocalist. We’re so thrilled he will be making his West End debut in Tim and Andrew’s iconic musical.”

Rodriguez added, “I’m beyond thrilled to be making my West End debut in Evita this summer at the historic London Palladium! Being directed by Jamie Lloyd again, working with The Jamie Lloyd Company’s incredible team, and playing Che opposite Rachel is an opportunity of a lifetime. This is a dream come true!”

Telling the story of Eva Perón, the wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita features an iconic score including the songs “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.” Lloyd's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard is currently playing Broadway's St. James Theatre.