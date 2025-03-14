Rachel Zegler to Lead Jamie Lloyd's Evita in London

Rachel Zegler—not Ariana DeBose as previously supposed—will lead Jamie Lloyd's revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Evita in London. It will be Zegler's West End debut. As previously announced, the production will play the London Palladium this summer from June 14 to September 6.

Zegler appeared on Broadway this season in Romeo + Juliet. She rose to fame with her breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story and stars as the title character in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White.

Telling the story of Eva Perón, the wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón, Evita features an iconic score including the songs “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.” Lloyd's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard is currently playing Broadway's St. James Theatre.