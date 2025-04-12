 Skip to main content
Weird and Wonderful Mummy Musical Dead Outlaw Takes Over Broadway Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 12, 2025
Andrew Durand and Jeb Brown in "Dead Outlaw" at the Minetta Lane Theatre
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Dead Outlaw, the folksy new musical based on the true story of an ill-fated bandit, begins performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on April 12 with its official opening set for April 27. The show, which features music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony winner David Cromer.

Dead Outlaw is about the outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure and the meaning—or, utter meaninglessness—of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.

The show had an extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre last year. The cast of the off-Broadway run is set to reprise their roles on Broadway: Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink and Max Sangerman as understudies.

