See Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More Celebrate a Smashing Broadway Opening

Robyn Hurder (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Smash, the NBC series-turned-stage musical, celebrated opening night at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on April 10.

The musical-within-a-musical stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy (who leads the musical Bombshell as Marilyn Monroe), along with two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie.

Broadway.com was there to see the stars, creative team and special guests. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Bombshell's director Nigel poses with his Marilyn, Ivy Lynn. Or that's Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder on the Smash red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Caroline Bowman follows in Katharine McPhee's footsteps as Karen, now without the Ivy rivalry. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Krysta Rodriguez was in Smash's Season-Two musical Hit List on TV. Now she plays Tracy, half of Bombshell's writing team. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)