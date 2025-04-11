 Skip to main content
See Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More Celebrate a Smashing Broadway Opening

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 11, 2025
Robyn Hurder
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Smashthe NBC series-turned-stage musical, celebrated opening night at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on April 10.

The musical-within-a-musical stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy (who leads the musical Bombshell as Marilyn Monroe), along with two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie. 

Broadway.com was there to see the stars, creative team and special guests. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Bombshell's director Nigel poses with his Marilyn, Ivy Lynn. Or that's Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder on the Smash red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Caroline Bowman follows in Katharine McPhee's footsteps as Karen, now without the Ivy rivalry. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Krysta Rodriguez was in Smash's Season-Two musical Hit List on TV. Now she plays Tracy, half of Bombshell's writing team. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman bring the popular tunes they wrote for television to the stage. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

