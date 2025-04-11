See Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More Celebrate a Smashing Broadway Opening

Robyn Hurder
Smash, the NBC series-turned-stage musical, celebrated opening night at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on April 10.
The musical-within-a-musical stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy (who leads the musical Bombshell as Marilyn Monroe), along with two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie.
