The Stars of Broadway's Smash Celebrate the Opening of a Musical About the Opening of a Musical

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 15, 2025
Robyn Hurder and the cast of "Smash"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Smash, inspired by the NBC TV series, is all about the uphill battle of getting a musical to the stage. The cast of the new Broadway show, now running at the Imperial Theatre, celebrated that very feat on opening night.

"When I got the call about directing Smash, 'yes' couldn't come out fast enough," said director Susan Stroman on the red carpet. "I love that it shows the audience what it takes to put on a musical. We really do show them everything that could go wrong, and everything that can go right, too." 

Hear from composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, as well as stars Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman and Brooks Ashmanskas, as they launch the latest iteration of Smash. Forget the melodrama, this one is all about the laughs. 

