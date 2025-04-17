 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Drag: The Musical to Release Live Album Featuring Alaska Thunderf*ck, Liza Minnelli and More

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 17, 2025
Jan Sport, Jujubee, Nick Laughlin and Alaska Thunderf*ck in "Drag: The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Drag: The Musicalrunning through April 27 at New World Stages, will release a live cast album on April 25. The album is produced by Liza Minnelli (co-producer of the show) and co-creator Tomas Costanza, with Nicholas Kaiser as executive producer.

"From the moment I got involved with Drag: The Musical, I knew it was something special—bold … brave … bursting with heart and music that is all about love," said Minnelli in a statement. "Producing this exquisite live album with Tomas is a joy, because he’s a genius surrounded by a brilliant cast and company, and because it captures that electric energy you only get in a theater full of love, laughter and lashes."

Including two songs new to the production, “One of the Boys” and “The Showdown,” DRAG: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording) features show creator and drag legend Alaska Thunderf*ck and the iconic Liza Minnelli, as well as a mix of performers who brought the show to life throughout its off-Broadway run including Nick Adams, Adam Pascal, Eddie Korbich, J. Elaine Marcos, Jan Sport, Jujubee, Lagoona Bloo, Tamika Lawrence, Luxx Noir London, Nick Laughlin, Beau Coddou, Dylan Patterson, Kodiak Thompson, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft and Teddy Wilson Jr. The album is engineered by two-time Tony-nominee Drew Levy and mixed by Davey Badiuk.

Written by Alaska alongside Costanza and frequent collaborator Ashley Gordon, Drag: The Musical tells the tale of two rival drag bars coming to blows amidst financial struggles. But underneath the glamorous costumes, beautiful wigs and exquisite makeup is a story of acceptance, self-identity and the power of community.

Related Shows

DRAG: The Musical

from $54.25

Star Files

Jujubee

Nick Adams

Lagoona Bloo

Eddie Korbich

Nick Laughlin

Tamika Lawrence

Luxx Noir London

J. Elaine Marcos

Adam Pascal

Jan Sport

Alaska Thunderf*ck
View All (11)

Articles Trending Now

  1. 10 Things You Need to Know About Bobby Darin Ahead of Broadway’s Just in Time
  2. Bill Burr on the Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience of Glengarry Glen Ross: 'It’s the Most Exciting Acting I’ve Ever Done'
  3. Waiting for Godot, Starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Sets Venue and Dates
Back to Top