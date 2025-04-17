Drag: The Musical to Release Live Album Featuring Alaska Thunderf*ck, Liza Minnelli and More

Drag: The Musical, running through April 27 at New World Stages, will release a live cast album on April 25. The album is produced by Liza Minnelli (co-producer of the show) and co-creator Tomas Costanza, with Nicholas Kaiser as executive producer.

"From the moment I got involved with Drag: The Musical, I knew it was something special—bold … brave … bursting with heart and music that is all about love," said Minnelli in a statement. "Producing this exquisite live album with Tomas is a joy, because he’s a genius surrounded by a brilliant cast and company, and because it captures that electric energy you only get in a theater full of love, laughter and lashes."

Including two songs new to the production, “One of the Boys” and “The Showdown,” DRAG: The Musical LIVE (The Cast Recording) features show creator and drag legend Alaska Thunderf*ck and the iconic Liza Minnelli, as well as a mix of performers who brought the show to life throughout its off-Broadway run including Nick Adams, Adam Pascal, Eddie Korbich, J. Elaine Marcos, Jan Sport, Jujubee, Lagoona Bloo, Tamika Lawrence, Luxx Noir London, Nick Laughlin, Beau Coddou, Dylan Patterson, Kodiak Thompson, Peli Naomi Woods, Nicholas Kraft and Teddy Wilson Jr. The album is engineered by two-time Tony-nominee Drew Levy and mixed by Davey Badiuk.

Written by Alaska alongside Costanza and frequent collaborator Ashley Gordon, Drag: The Musical tells the tale of two rival drag bars coming to blows amidst financial struggles. But underneath the glamorous costumes, beautiful wigs and exquisite makeup is a story of acceptance, self-identity and the power of community.