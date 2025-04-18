 Skip to main content
Betty's Big Adventure with BOOP!'s Jasmine Amy Rogers, Episode 5: Broadway's Biggest Fan Contest and a PSA About Phones

Betty's Big Adventure
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 18, 2025
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Betty

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!   

On episode five, Rogers gives us a peek at her reading list and her growing collection of Betty paraphernalia. She also stops by Broadway.com HQ to judge the Broadway's Biggest Fan contest with veteran vloggers Josh Lamon and Helen J Shen. Plus, learn the real risks of letting your phone ring in the middle of a Broadway show.  

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

