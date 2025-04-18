Odds & Ends: The Pitt Star Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb Join All Nighter, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum to Produce Cult of Love Film and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Isa Briones and AnnaSophia Robb Pull an All Nighter Off-Broadway

Isa Briones (veteran Eurydice and star of the hit medical drama The Pitt) and AnnaSophia Robb will join the cast of All Nighter at MCC for its final weeks off-Broadway, beginning April 30. Briones will replace Havana Rose Liu as Lizzy and Robb will replace Kristine Frøseth as Darcie. Frøseth and Liu will play their final performance on April 25. In the interim, understudies Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett will step into the roles of Darcie and Lizzy respectively. Written by Natalie Margolin and directed by Jaki Bradley, All Nighter is set during finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania where a tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. The cast also includes Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Tony nominee Julia Lester and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Parent Trap Parody Musical Ginger Twinsies Sets Off-Broadway World Premiere

Ginger Twinsies, Kevin Zak's parody musical of the 1998 film version of The Parent Trap, doubly led by a young Lindsay Lohan, will have its off-Broadway world premiere at the Orpheum Theatre. Also directed by Zak, previews begin July 10 ahead of a July 24 opening night, with performances scheduled to run through October 26. Casting and further creative team members will be announced at a later date.

The Film Adaptation of Cult of Love Is Really Happening

We knew the idea was floating out in the world, but now there are plans in motion. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce the feature adaptation of Cult of Love, the acclaimed stage play from Emmy-nominated Russian Doll and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. The play, a dysfunctional family Christmas dramedy directed by Trip Cullman, ran on Broadway at Second Stage's Hayes Theater earlier this season with a cast featuring Zachary Quinto, Shailene Woodley, David Rasche, Mare Winningham, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell and Christopher Sears. Headland will adapt the screenplay and direct.

Aidan Quinn and Steve Buscemi to Star in Film Adaptation of Sam Shepard's Ages of the Moon

Aidan Quinn and Steve Buscemi will lead a movie adaptation of Sam Shepard's two-hander Ages Of The Moon. The story follows a pair of old friends, Byron and Ames, who, over some bourbon, dredge up 50 years of friendship and rivalry. The play was first staged in 2009 at Ireland's Abbey Theatre with Stephen Rea and Seán McGinley. Quinn and Buscemi performed a reading of the play last year at the Abbey Theatre, returning to the piece in January to perform three nights of readings at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York. Oren Moverman will adapt the screenplay and direct. Declan Quinn, Aidan Quinn's brother, will be the cinematographer.