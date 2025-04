Jonathan Groff in "Just in Time" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmeran)

Just in Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical, is now on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre, where the show will celebrate its official opening on April 26. Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff leads the cast as the '50s hit-maker, with a stellar ensemble featuring Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa and more.

Get a first look inside director Alex Timbers' time-traveling production in the photos below.

Christine Cornish, Jonathan Groff and Julia Grondin

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmeran)

Gracie Lawrence and Jonathan Groff as Connie Francis and Bobby Darin

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmeran)