Check Out These Drop-Dead Photos from Dead Outlaw on Broadway

Dead Outlaw, a musical about the outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy, is now on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre. Featuring music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony winner David Cromer, the show closes out the 2024-25 Broadway season, celebrating its official opening on April 27.

Take a look at production photos below, with Andrew Durand starring as the ill-fated bandit, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi.

Andrew Durand and Julia Knitel share a sweet moment in "Dead Outlaw." (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Thom Sesma croons as Coroner Noguchi. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy post-shoot-out, on stage with Trent Saunders and Eddie Cooper

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)