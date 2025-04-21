 Skip to main content
Check Out These Drop-Dead Photos from Dead Outlaw on Broadway

First Look
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 21, 2025
Andrew Durand and Jeb Brown in "Dead Outlaw"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Dead Outlaw, a musical about the outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy, is now on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre. Featuring music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony winner David Cromer, the show closes out the 2024-25 Broadway season, celebrating its official opening on April 27.

Take a look at production photos below, with Andrew Durand starring as the ill-fated bandit, Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi. 

Andrew Durand and Julia Knitel share a sweet moment in "Dead Outlaw." (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Thom Sesma croons as Coroner Noguchi. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy post-shoot-out, on stage with Trent Saunders and Eddie Cooper
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Andrew Durand and Jeb Brown play partners in poorly planned crime. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

