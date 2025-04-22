Tony Winners Wendell Pierce and Sarah Paulson Will Announce 2025 Tony Nominations

Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards on May 1. A selection of categories will be revealed live from Sofitel New York on CBS Mornings at 8:30 AM ET, followed by an announcement of the remaining categories, beginning at 9 AM ET, on the official Tony Awards YouTube page. A complete list of nominees will be available on the official Tony Awards site immediately following the announcement.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, and will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. A limited number of tickets to The 78th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public.

Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the Tony Awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2024-25 Broadway season. The awards are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment; Ricky Kirshner and Glen Weiss serve as executive producers. Weiss will direct the broadcast.

The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.