Earlier this week, Broadway's favorite robots (who take the form of Darren Criss and Helen J Shen at the Belasco Theatre), stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform one of their duets from the hit musical Maybe Happy Ending. Dez Duron now takes the mic, singing as Helperbot Oliver's favorite crooner Gil Brentley.

Get ready to swoon over his rendition of "A Sentimental Person," a song by Will Aronson and Hue Park that sounds plucked from a vintage vinyl.