Jeremy Jordan and the Stars of Floyd Collins Celebrate Opening Night: 'It's Unlike Anything That's on Broadway Right Now'

On the Scene
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 24, 2025
Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and Jason Gotay
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On April 21, Floyd Collins celebrated its first-ever Broadway opening, nearly 30 years after making its off-Broadway debut. The show tells the true story of its title cave explorer, musicalized by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (music and lyrics) and director Tina Landau (book and additional lyrics).

"If you come to the show, bring your heart and your tissues," says Jeremy Jordan, who leads the Lincoln Center Theater production at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. "It's unlike anything that's on Broadway right now."

Hear more from Jordan, as well as his sibling co-stars Jason Gotay and Lizzy McAlpine, in the video below. 

