Jonathan Groff and the Stars of Just in Time Show Them Pearly Whites on Opening Night

Five'll get you ten, Jonathan Groff, he's back in town.

The Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the '50s and '60s singer-songwriter, had its opening celebration at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23. (Its official opening will take place April 26.)

Broadway.com was there to see the stars—including Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence, Emily Bergl and more—plus the creative team and special guests.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Gracie Lawrence plays "Stupid Cupid" singer Connie Francis.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jonathan Groff's former Merrily co-star Daniel Radcliffe celebrates his Franklin Shepard with partner Erin Darke. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Erika Henningsen, who originated the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway, now plays Sandra Dee at Circle in the Square. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Choreographer Shannon Lewis and director Alex Timbers celebrate the musical that turned Jonathan Groff into a dancer. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)