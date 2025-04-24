 Skip to main content
Jonathan Groff and the Stars of Just in Time Show Them Pearly Whites on Opening Night

Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 24, 2025
Jonathan Groff
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Five'll get you ten, Jonathan Groff, he's back in town.

The Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the '50s and '60s singer-songwriter, had its opening celebration at the Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23. (Its official opening will take place April 26.)

Broadway.com was there to see the stars—including Erika HenningsenGracie LawrenceEmily Bergl and more—plus the creative team and special guests.

Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Gracie Lawrence plays "Stupid Cupid" singer Connie Francis.
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jonathan Groff's former Merrily co-star Daniel Radcliffe celebrates his Franklin Shepard with partner Erin Darke. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Erika Henningsen, who originated the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway, now plays Sandra Dee at Circle in the Square. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Choreographer Shannon Lewis and director Alex Timbers celebrate the musical that turned Jonathan Groff into a dancer. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Alexander and Eliza Hamilton (also known as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo) enjoy a night of Broadway, featuring their former King George. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

