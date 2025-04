Earlier this week, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen and Dez Duron visited the Broadway.com studio to sing "Hitting the Road" and "Sentimental Person" from the Will Aronson-Hue Park musical Maybe Happy Ending.

Today, Criss and Marcus Choi perform "Where You Belong," a sepia-tinged ode to happy robot-owner domesticity that nods to the Beatles' "For No One" and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Our House." Keep the tissues close by.