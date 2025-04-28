2025 Tony Honors to Be Presented to PBS' Great Performances, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, New 42 and Michael Price

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced four recipients of the 2025 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42 and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

“Our Tony Honors recognize the fact that there are a multitude of people and organizations working behind the scenes who contribute to great theatre, making the journey from page to stage, beyond our traditional categories,” said Jason Laks, President of the Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President & CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “We are thrilled to celebrate these behind the scenes heroes on Broadway’s biggest night.”

PBS' Great Performances showcases the best in all genres of the performing arts, broadcasting cultural programming from around the world. The series has earned 67 Emmy Awards and six Peabody Awards.

Michael Price is the longest-serving Executive Director of an American theater, having held the role at Goodspeed Musicals ftrom 1968 to 2014. An inductee in the Theater Hall of Fame, Price is also the founder of the League of Historic American Theatres and is a founding member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Under the leadership of President & CEO Russell Granet and Board Chairman Fiona Howe Rudin, New 42’s mission is to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward. 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of New 42, the 30th anniversary of the New Victory Theater and the 25th Anniversary of New 42 Studios.

Since 1965, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has been dedicated to enhancing access to its rich archives of dance, theater, music and recorded sound—to amplify all voices and support the creative process. As one of the New York Public Library’s renowned research centers—and one of the world’s largest collections solely focused on the performing arts—the Library’s materials are available free of charge, along with a wide range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, film screenings and performances.

The Tony Awards ceremony will be hosted by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, and will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce will announce the nominations for the 78th Annual Tony Awards on May 1.