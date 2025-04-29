Smash to Release an Original Broadway Cast Recording on May 16

Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release the original Broadway cast recording of Smash on May 16 at midnight ET. The CD and vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning May 16 for release this summer.

"We cannot believe our good luck to have our songs for Smash/Bombshell continue to live on, which couldn’t have happened without Sean Flahaven and our friends at Concord," said writing partners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman in a statement. "Having literally just finished listening to the final mix, we are very happy to report it truly sounds like, well, what it is, a cast album of a Broadway show! And what a cast! The performances are through the roof!! We hope all the fans of our songs for Smash/Bombshell will be as happy as we are."

The album is produced by Grammy winner Scott M. Riesett, two-time Grammy-winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman, two-time Grammy-winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus, three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and score supervisor Samuel Hoad. The album was recorded by four-time Grammy winner Lawrence Manchester and three-time Grammy winner Isaiah Abolin, mixed by Manchester and mastered by seven-time Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

Smash, a musical about the making of a musical (based on the original NBC series of the same name), stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy, two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie.

Rounding out the ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the show has a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, a book by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin and choreography by Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse.

Smash opened April 10 at the Imperial Theatre.