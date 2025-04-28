Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for Smash, Old Friends, John Proctor is the Villain and More

Robyn Hurder in "Smash"; Jasmine Amy Rogers in "BOOP!"; Lea Salonga in "Old Friends" (Photos: Matthew Murphy; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Matthew Murphy)

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on April 28 to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2024-25 season. This was the fourth and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards; the committee last met in April.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-25 season was April 27 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.

The productions discussed today were: Good Night, and Good Luck; BOOP!; The Last Five Years; Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends; Smash; John Proctor is the Villain; Floyd Collins; Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Just in Time; Real Women Have Curves; and Dead Outlaw.

The committee made the following determinations on all requests eligible for consideration:

Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design) and David Bengali (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on Good Night, and Good Luck.

Jasmine Amy Rogers will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in BOOP!

David Rockwell (Scenic Design) and Finn Ross (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on BOOP!

The Last Five Years will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Jason Robert Brown (Book / Composer / Lyricist) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category.

Jason Robert Brown (Book / Composer / Lyricist) will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on The Last Five Years.

Bernadette Peters will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

Lea Salonga will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

Matt Kinley (Scenic Design) and George Reeve (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

Robyn Hurder will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Smash.

Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design) and S. Katy Tucker (Video and Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Smash.

John Proctor is the Villain will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Natasha Katz (Lighting Design) and Hannah Wasileski (Projection Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on John Proctor is the Villain.

Floyd Collins will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Tina Landau (Book / Additional Lyrics) and Adam Guettel (Music & Lyrics) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category.

Jeremy Jordan will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Floyd Collins.

Scott Zielinski (Lighting) and Ruey Horng Sun (Projections) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on Floyd Collins.

Louis McCartney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Miriam Buether (Set Designer) and 59 (Video & Visual Effects Designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Stephen Daldry (Director) and Justin Martin (Co-Director) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Play category for their work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Lynne Page (Movement Director & Choreographer) and Coral Messam (Additional Choreography) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Rupert Holmes (Adaptation) will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

Jinkx Monsoon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for her performance in Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

Tatianna Córdoba will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.

Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design) and Hana S. Kim (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.

Andrew Durand will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Dead Outlaw.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8, broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.