Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility for Glengarry Glen Ross, Operation Mincemeat, Redwood and More

by Darryn King • Apr 11, 2025
Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk in "Glengarry Glen Ross"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on April 10 to confirm the eligibility status of eight Broadway productions for the 2024-25 season. This was the second time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards; the committee last met in January.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2024-25 season is April 27 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards will be announced on May 1.

The productions discussed were: English, Redwood, Purpose, Buena Vista Social Club, Operation Mincemeat, Othello, The Picture of Dorian Gray and Glengarry Glen Ross.

The committee made the following determinations on all requests eligible for consideration:
 
Jason Ardizzone-West (scenic design) and Hana S. Kim (video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Redwood.
 
David Cumming will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Operation Mincemeat.
 
Natasha Hodgson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Operation Mincemeat.
 
The Picture of Dorian Gray will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Oscar Wilde and Kip Williams will be considered jointly eligible as co-authors. 
 
Marg Horwell (scenic design) and David Bergman (video design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Picture of Dorian Gray.
 
Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their performances in Glengarry Glen Ross.
 
All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8, broadcast on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

