Jonathan Groff and the Stars of Just in Time Come Out to Play on Opening Night: 'Let's. F**king. Go.'

On the Scene
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 30, 2025
Jonathan Groff in "Just in Time"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmeran)

Just in Time, a Bobby Darin biomusical wrapped in a nightclub act, had its swingin' opening-night celebration at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 23. Jonathan Groff leads the cast as Darin, joined by Gracie Lawrence as Connie Francis, Erika Henningsen as Sandra Dee, Michele Pawk as Darin's mother Polly, Emily Bergl as his sister Nina and more. 

"This has been eight years—a dream that we had," Groff told The Broadway Show during the festivities. He wasn't sure he'd even be able to keep his emotions together for the performance where friends and family speckled the crowd. "And then I came up in the elevator, and I was like, 'Let's. F**king. Go.'" 

Hear more from the stars on opening night, including Henningsen's sage advice to avoid Circle in the Square if you're not a fan of direct eye contact.

