Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy Join Broadway’s Hadestown as Orpheus And Eurydice Tonight

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy join Broadway's Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre in the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice, respectively, on May 6.

Bourzgui starred as Tommy in the recent Broadway revival of The Who's Tommy, a role which won him a 2024 Theatre World Award and a Jeff Award as well as Outer Critics and Drama League nominations. He has appeared off-Broadway in We Live in Cairo and in national tours of Company and The Band’s Visit.

Molloy starred in the Netflix feature He’s All That and has appeared as a series regular in Hot Pink, The Bold Type and Halfworlds. On stage, she starred in the national tour of Miss Saigon, and prior to that, won Thailand’s Got Talent and was a finalist on ABC’s Rising Star. More recently, she voiced Moana in Disney’s Thai-language adaptation of the film.

Now in its sixth year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. It reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score.

The current Broadway cast includes Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone and Phillip Boykin as Hades. The company also features Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and an ensemble that includes Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette. Swings include Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai and Tanner Ray Wilson.