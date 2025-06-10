Smash Will End Its Broadway Run on June 22

Smash, the NBC TV series-turned-stage musical, will play its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre on June 22. The show began previews on March 11 ahead of an April 10 opening, and will have played 32 previews and 84 regular performances at the time of its closing.

Directed by Susan Stroman, the cast features Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Ivy, three-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel (who earned his third career Tony nomination for his performance in Smash), Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe and Casey Garvin as Charlie.

Rounding out the ensemble are Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash, a hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, has a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which are used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. The book is by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice and Tony winner Bob Martin, with choreography by Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse, who also choreographed the television series.