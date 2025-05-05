Real Women Have Curves Brings Big Dreams to Broadway on Opening Night

Real Women Have Curves celebrated its bright and buoyant Broadway opening on April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Broadway.com got a behind-the-scenes view of the festivities, but we also caught the stars on the red carpet before the curtain even went up on their big night.

"What a dream come true," said Justina Machado, now a Tony nominee for her performance as matriarch Carmen García. "I don't really fit into the world of what Broadway kind of used to be. I don't sound like a Disney princess. But we're singing our things and we're sounding amazing."

Hear from Tony-nominated composers Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, director Sergio Trujillo, and more of the show's stars on opening night.