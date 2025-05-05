 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Real Women Have Curves Brings Big Dreams to Broadway on Opening Night

On the Scene
by Broadway.com Staff • May 5, 2025
Curtain call on opening night of "Real Women Have Curves"
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Real Women Have Curves celebrated its bright and buoyant Broadway opening on April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Broadway.com got a behind-the-scenes view of the festivities, but we also caught the stars on the red carpet before the curtain even went up on their big night. 

"What a dream come true," said Justina Machado, now a Tony nominee for her performance as matriarch Carmen García. "I don't really fit into the world of what Broadway kind of used to be. I don't sound like a Disney princess. But we're singing our things and we're sounding amazing." 

Hear from Tony-nominated composers Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, director Sergio Trujillo, and more of the show's stars on opening night. 

Related Shows

Real Women Have Curves

from $80.02

Star Files

Shelby Acosta

Tatianna Córdoba

Florencia Cuenca

Carla Jimenez

Justina Machado

Aline Mayagoitia

Mauricio Mendoza

Mason Reeves

Sandra Valls
View All (9)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary! and More Earn Nominations for the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Quinn Titcomb to Star as Dolly Parton in World Premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical
  3. Tituss Burgess to Return to Oh, Mary! as Show Extends
Back to Top