BOOP! The Musical to Draw to a Close on Broadway in July

Jasmine Amy Rogers and the cast of "BOOP! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

BOOP!, starring Jasmine Amy Rogers as the cartoon character Betty Boop, will play its final Broadway performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on July 13. The musical, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, opened on April 5. At the time of its closing, the show will have played 25 previews and 112 regular performances.

In BOOP!, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music and love in New York City—one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

BOOP! features music by 16-time Grammy-winning composer and record producer David Foster, lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead and a book by Tony winner Bob Martin.

The show also stars Tony winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar, with puppet artist Phillip Huber bringing Betty's canine companion Pudgy to life.

The creative team also includes set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Finn Ross, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, makeup designer Michael Clifton, illusions designer Skylar Fox with marionette design by the Huber Marionettes, music supervision and arrangements by Daryl Waters, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and music direction and additional arrangements by Rick Fox.

The musical earned three Tony nominations, including for Rogers' performance. The original Broadway cast recording was released on June 6.