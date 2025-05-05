 Skip to main content
Broadway Debuts by Alana Arenas, Kit Connor, Nicole Scherzinger and More Win Theatre World Awards

News
by Darryn King • May 5, 2025
Alana Arenas, Kit Connor, Nicole Scherzinger
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The honorees of the 2025 Theatre World Awards, recognizing outstanding debut performances in Broadway or off-Broadway productions, were announced on May 5. The ceremony will take place at the Hard Rock Cafe Times Square on June 2. 

Special Award recipients are Tony Award winner Leslie Uggams, who will be honored with the 12th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre; Shailene Woodley (Cult of Love), who will receive the 16th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater; and George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck), who will receive a 2025 Theatre World Awards Special Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut as Performer and Playwright.

Read below for the complete list of honorees.

Alana Arenas, Purpose
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things
Marjan Neshat, English
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP!
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Helen J Shen, Maybe Happy Ending
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards honoring outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. Each year, 12 performers are recognized at a private, invitation-only ceremony.

