Tony Honoree Celia Keenan-Bolger, the Women Behind John Proctor is the Villain and More on The Broadway Show

The countdown to the Tony Awards begins on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal! Catch up with some of this year's renowned nominees on the latest episode.

Celia Keenan-Bolger is this year's recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, honoring her years of advocacy work through the arts. Watch her chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about her life of activism and the meaning behind this special honor.

James Monroe Iglehart is Tony-nominated for his performance as Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. Look back at his sitdown with host Fadal at So & So's Neighborhood Piano Bar as he kicked off his Broadway journey with the jazz legend.

Kimberly Belflower and Danya Taymor, the Tony-nominated playwright and director of John Proctor is the Villain, joined Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens for the latest segment of Building Broadway. Learn more about their collaboration on this cathartic coming-of-age drama.

Follow Luke Simcock, director of Juilliard’s costume shop, as he walks a few of the first-year MFA Drama students through his textile kingdom. It's all part of the comprehensive theater education the John Gore/Broadway.com Fellows are receiving at the legendary arts institution.

Enjoy an exclusive performance from Maybe Happy Ending stars Darren Criss and Marcus Choi, who stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform "Where You Belong" from the new musical, now nominated for 10 Tony Awards.

The Road to the Jimmys begins in Tempe, Arizona! Get a behind-the-scenes look at the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards, a "mini-Tonys" for the participating students.

