Lana Gordon to Reprise Role of Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway

Lana Gordon will reprise the role of Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. She will begin performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on June 3, replacing Merle Dandridge, who will take her final bow in the show on June 1.

In addition to playing the role on Broadway, Gordon played Persephone on the first national tour of the show. She began her professional career as a dancer with Alvin Ailey, making her Broadway debut in The Lion King and going on to play Velma Kelly in Chicago.

Gordon joins recent cast additions Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy, as Orpheus and Eurydice, as well as Daniel Breaker as Hermes and Phillip Boykin as Hades.

The cast also features Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Now in its sixth year on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical features music, lyrics and a book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin. It reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern folk and jazz score.