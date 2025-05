The countdown is on for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Ahead of the ceremony on June 8, acting nominees including Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Scherzinger, Megan Hilty, Darren Criss, Audra McDonald, Sadie Sink, Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Kara Young and Jonathan Groff spoke to Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about the honor, connecting with audiences, the importance of art at this time in history and more.

Check out the full video below.