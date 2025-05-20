 Skip to main content
Dead Man Walking with Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Episode 1: Dressing Room Curiosities and Meeting the Press

Dead Man Walking
by Broadway.com Staff • May 20, 2025
Andrew Durand

In Dead Outlaw, Broadway's pitch-dark musical comedy about a mummified corpse who ends up as a carnival attraction, Andrew Durand plays Elmer McCurdy—the failed robber, posthumous sensation and dead outlaw of the title. It's not a spoiler to say that Durand spends a portion of the show propped up and lifeless in a coffin. But things are much livelier for him behind the scenes.

In the first episode, Durand shows us around the dressing room he spends relatively little time in. Then there's an early-morning visit to Morning Joe, Tonys press junket day, backstage wire art, a wander around the empty house and warmups. (Go, Trent Saunders, go!)

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

