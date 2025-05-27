Dead Man Walking with Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Episode 2: Today Show and Tony Rehearsals

In Dead Outlaw, Broadway's pitch-dark musical comedy about a mummified corpse who ends up as a carnival attraction, Andrew Durand plays Elmer McCurdy—the failed robber, posthumous sensation and dead outlaw of the title. It's not a spoiler to say that Durand spends a portion of the show propped up and lifeless in a coffin. But things are much livelier for him behind the scenes.

On episode two, Durand takes us backstage at an early morning visit to the Today Show, followed by a peek inside rehearsals for Dead Outlaw's Tony Awards performance. Durand also gives us the rundown of a nonstop week in the life of a Broadway actor during awards season, complete with trips to the Drama League Awards, the Tony Awards luncheon at the Rainbow Room and the Manhattan Theatre Club gala where Bernadette Peters outed herself as his biggest fan.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.