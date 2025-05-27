Orfeh to Lead Burlesque the Musical in Her West End Debut

Burlesque the Musical has announced casting for its West End premiere, running at the Savoy Theatre from July 10 through September 6. The show's gala night is set for July 22. Broadway vet Todrick Hall makes his legit debut as director and choreographer with the musical based on the 2010 film.

Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh will star as club owner Tess, the role made famous by Cher in the 2010 film. Last seen on Broadway as Mama Morton in Chicago, Orfeh's best known for originating the role of Paulette in Legally Blonde, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Other Broadway credits include Pretty Woman the Musical, Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm and Footloose.

In addition to directing, choreographing and writing original songs for the musical, Hall also plays Ali Rose, a role he first performed last year in Manchester and Glasgow. Also returning from those earlier runs is Olivier Award winner George Maguire as Vince. Asha Parker Wallace makes her professional and West End debut as Nikki, with Paul Jacob French set to play Jackson. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Burlesque the Musical also features songs from the film by Christina Aguilera and Sia, along with new music by Hall and Jess Folley. It is written and produced by Steven Antin (who directed the film) with additional material by Kate Wetherhead.

The creative team also includes Tom Curran (orchestrator and arranger), Nate Bertone (set designer), Marco Marco (costume designer), Roberto Surace (additional costume designs), Rory Beaton (lighting designer), Nina Dunn (video designer) Ben Harrison (sound designer), Jessica Plews (wigs and hair designer), Dominic Skinner (makeup designer) and Toby Higgins (musical supervisor).

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers. Discover a club like no other: a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.