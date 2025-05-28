Odds & Ends: Dead Outlaw on Film, Terrence McNally Way Unveiled, Broadway Actors on Screen and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Dead Outlaw to Be Recorded for the New York Public Library’s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

The May 29 performance of Dead Outlaw will be recorded for inclusion in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The seven-time Tony-nominated musical, directed by David Cromer, is written by Itamar Moses and features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. The TOFT has documented live theatrical productions on Broadway, off-Broadway and regionally since 1970.

Lower East Side Street to Be Co-Named Terrence McNally Way

East 9th Street between Broadway and University Place will be named in honor of prolific playwright Terrence McNally, who lived on the block for 24 years. A celebratory unveiling hosted by the Terrence McNally Foundation and Tom Kirdahy Productions will take place on May 30. New York City Council Members Carlina Rivera and Erik Bottcher, and Tony Award winners Jonathan Groff and Brian Stokes Mitchell will attend. The event will feature a performance by Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz and Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, stars of the upcoming Broadway revival of Ragtime. McNally wrote over 30 plays and 10 musicals during his six-decade career, for which he received five Tony Awards.

Broadway Stars to Appear in Nebula’s Sub/liminal Series

Sub/liminal, a new original series from Nebula, will star actor Joseph Cross (Milk, Lincoln, Big Little Lies), Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Caissie Levy, Tony and Grammy winner Kecia Lewis, Tony nominee and Grammy winner Patrick Page and Tony winner John Rubinstein. The show will feature additional performances by Amir Arison, Courtnee Carter, Timothy Hughes, Evelyn Giovine, Tony nominee Tom McGowan, Benjamin Papac, Geena Quintos, Evan Alexander Smith and more. The six-episode dark anthology is set to premiere in late 2025.

Tony Danza, Elizabeth Lail, Tonatiuh and More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Summer Season

Season 71 of the Williamstown Theatre Festival will investigate and celebrate works by Tennessee Williams. Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Tony Danza, Vin Knight and two-time Obie Award winner April Matthis have joined the cast of Williams’ Camino Real. Initial casting for the world premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ Spirit of the People includes Tonatiuh, Emma Ramos, Julian Sanchez, Christopher Geary, Amandla Jahava, along with Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer. Elizabeth Lail will replace Sydney Lemmon in the cast of Not About Nightingales. The festival takes place July 17 through August 3.