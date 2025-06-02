Gabriel Ebert Goes Back to School, and the Tonys, with John Proctor is the Villain

Students of Tony Awards trivia can savor a fun tidbit this year: In the spirit of Fosse and Verdon, husband-and-wife Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor are nominated for acting in and directing the Tony-nominated hit play John Proctor is the Villain. Both spouses already have a Tony at home—hers for directing The Outsiders last season, and his for playing Mr. Wormwood in Matilda in 2013, when he was 26. Ebert’s 2025 Featured Actor nomination honors his performance as a charismatic high school English teacher in playwright Kimberly Belflower’s lively dissection of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.

At 6’4”, Ebert doesn’t exactly blend in with the scenery on stage, but the Juilliard graduate has managed to disappear into a surprisingly wide range of roles. In addition to the deceitful Mr. Wormwood, he played Mary Louise Wilson’s slacker grandson in Amy Herzog’s 4000 Miles, a cross-dresser in Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina, Thomas Jefferson in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Sally & Tom and a harassing police officer in Antoinette’s Nwandu’s Pass Over, also directed by Taymor. Cheerful and grateful to be headed back to the Tonys, Ebert chatted about John Proctor and the joy of collaborating with his talented wife.

Gabriel Ebert and Molly Griggs in "John Proctor is the Villain"

(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Are you savoring this Tony nomination in a different way than you did a dozen years ago?

I really am. I was so young and naive the first time; it was like being shot out of a cannon, and I don’t think I understood the magnitude of it. This one sits in my heart a bit differently after the work I’ve done since then on Broadway, off-Broadway and in the regions. I’m incredibly honored. My castmates who are nominated [Sadie Sink and Fina Strazza] are even younger than I was when I won, so I hope they’re taking it all in as well.

Have you given Sadie and Fina pointers on navigating this busy season?

In some ways, I’m the grizzled veteran in the company [laughs], and I like to be helpful when I can. But in other ways, these young artists are so professional. Fina played Matilda when she was eight, so she’s already a vet.

Gabriel Ebert in “Matilda” in 2013

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

And Sadie played Annie on Broadway.

They’re astonishing—they’re both such great actors and such great human beings, and it’s a privilege to share the stage with them.

It must be extra meaningful that you and Danya are both nominated.

This is very rarefied air. We’ve both been lucky enough to win Tony Awards, but to go through this season together, in the same project, is special.

There’s not much we can say about John Proctor is the Villain that doesn’t constitute a spoiler. What struck you when you read it?

First of all, it’s just great writing, and such a profound reexamination of a classic text. I’ve seen productions of The Crucible, I’ve seen the film with Daniel Day-Lewis and Joan Allen, so to have a playwright deftly reexamine that text was really powerful. A strength of the piece, and of Kim’s writing in general, is taking teenagers seriously and putting huge ideas in their mouths. Our culture tends to look down on teenagers and think they’re just truculent and egotistical, but it’s a time of huge awakening, so to take them seriously is an act of courage. Young audiences are leaving the Booth Theatre eight times a week electrified by the work that’s taking place.

It's exciting to see so many enthusiastic young people at a Broadway play.

It’s really cool, and one thing that’s especially gratifying is the intergenerational exchange that happens every night. I’ve had friends in their 50s to 70s come, and when they experience the kind of vocal reactions that an older audience isn’t accustomed to giving, something profound takes place. It makes them look at themselves and say, “Wow, have I shut off a part of myself? Have I seen so many plays that I’ve become inured to catharsis?”

"Young audiences are leaving the Booth Theatre eight times a week electrified by the work that’s taking place." –Gabriel Ebert

Has this experience changed your view of The Crucible [an allegorical depiction of the Salem witch trials]?

I think our entire culture is reexamining classic texts we may have taken for granted or just accepted as fact. In terms of me personally, we reread The Crucible in the rehearsal room, which was an amazing day. I read Proctor, Sadie read Abigail and Amalia [Yoo] played [Proctor’s wife] Elizabeth. It was powerful to see the way the word “whore” is used, and the way we just assume this nobility about Proctor when he is actually sort of a rage machine. I now believe that Elizabeth is the moral center of the play, the one with the real backbone. I think Arthur Miller was always examining his own toxic masculinity. The women [in his plays] might not get the great monologues, but they represent the morality of the plays.

Morgan Scott, Maggie Kuntz, Fina Strazza, Amalia Yoo, Gabriel Ebert and Molly Griggs in "John Proctor is the Villain" (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

You’ve now been directed twice on Broadway by your significant other. How do you and Danya navigate that?

That’s a great question, because we’re both really serious about what we do. What was cool the first time [in Pass Over, which helped reopen Broadway in 2021] is that almost no one knew we were partners until we were well into previews. One of my castmates said, “Oh my god, you guys are together?” Now we’ve been married for a few years and it’s more common knowledge. But we had to decide, “Let’s have a moment when we get home where we talk about something else.” Of course, a director’s work never really stops. After an eight-hour day of rehearsal, she’s going to get on a call with her lighting designer or with the producers; I’m in awe of the number of calls and emails she manages to tend to every day. I feel like we found a way to have a little face time at home, but when we get into the room, we’re pretty rigorous theater animals. It’s a privilege to work with someone who cares as much as Danya does.

Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert at the 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

You’re equally comfortable in plays and musicals, and you’ve also sung with symphony orchestras. What types of music do you love performing?

My father is a singer/songwriter and a minister, so I grew up [in Denver] singing with him in church. He taught me harmony by singing Everly Brothers songs and Simon & Garfunkel songs. Folk music is close to my heart. I play the guitar and the ukulele and the piano, and I’ve spent my life playing and singing those songs. When I was young, I did Brief Encounter on Broadway [in 2010] and I loved the Noël Coward music. I love big band, I love ragtime, but I also grew up on musical theater—Rent and Ragtime and The Last Five Years. As long as the music is good and the lyrics are powerful, I’m game.

As you head into the homestretch of John Proctor is the Villain, are you ready for a fun date night at the Tonys?

I really intend that. We’ve got both sets of parents coming, and I’m excited to share this with my parents, who have supported me through everything. Of course there are nerves, and those thoughts of “I need to win for this to be important,” but then realizing, no—it’s already important. I’m just moved that our play seems to be doing something profound every night, especially for our young audiences. I’m already living the reward, and the Tony evening will be a cherry on top. To be able to share that with my wife, who is also nominated, is beyond our wildest dreams.