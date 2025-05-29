Kate Burton, Kathleen Chalfant and More Join Rotating Cast of Pen Pals for Its Return Off-Broadway Engagement

Pen Pals, written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, will return to the stage this summer at DR2 for a strictly limited engagement, a follow-up to its off-Broadway premiere at the Theatre at St. Clements in 2024. Performances will run from August 15 through November 23, featuring a rotating cast.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, formed in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.

The rotating cast schedule is as follows: Nancy McKeon & Gail Winar (August 15-31); Michelle Clunie & Megan Follows (September 3-14); Kathleen Chalfant & Ellen McLaughlin (September 17-28); Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington (October 15-26); Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick (November 12-23). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production features original scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone and stage management by Rose Riccardi.