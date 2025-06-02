Buena Vista Social Club to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

Buena Vista Social Club, currently nominated for 10 Tony Awards, will release its original Broadway cast recording digitally on June 6. A physical CD will be available on July 25, with a vinyl release coming later in 2025. The album is produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, co-produced by Marco Paguia and Orin Wolf and executive produced by Allan Williams.

The album will feature the original Broadway cast as well as the Buena Vista Social Club Broadway band, which has been awarded a 2025 Special Tony Award: Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Renesito Avich (Tres), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion) and Leonardo Reyna (Piano).

Buena Vista Social Club is a fictionalized musical telling of the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name, Directed by Saheem Ali, the show features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado.

The cast includes Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Justin Cunningham (Juan de Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Sola and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. A tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music, Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy-winning album to thrilling life and tells the story of the legends who lived it.