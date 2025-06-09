Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Purpose Wins 2025 Tony Award for Best Play

Purpose has taken home the 2025 Tony Award for Best Play. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Phylicia Rashad marks Jacobs-Jenkins’ second Tony win in two years, following last year’s Best Revival win for Appropriate.

Set in the home of a powerful Black family, Purpose follows the return of the youngest son—and an unexpected guest—that forces the Jaspers to confront faith, identity and the echoes of Black radicalism. The win caps a six-nomination run for the production, including nods for Jon Michael Hill, Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Glenn Davis and Kara Young, who won her second consecutive Tony Award.

Commissioned by Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Purpose premiered in Chicago in March 2023 before transferring to Broadway’s Hayes Theater this February. Originally slated to close July 6, the run has been extended through August 31. The cast includes Richardson Jackson as Claudine Jasper, Lennix as Solomon “Sonny” Jasper, Hill as Nazareth “Naz” Jasper, Davis as Solomon “Junior” Jasper, Young as Aziza Houston and Alana Arenas as Morgan Jasper.

Speaking to Broadway.com, Jacobs-Jenkins said, “I’m just interested in family stories. It’s really about honoring what I think is truly the most American form of drama—which is the family drama—and finding new ways to tell it.” With this latest honor, he becomes the first Black playwright to win Best Play since August Wilson took home the award for Fences in 1987.