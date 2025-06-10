Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas to Star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway

Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas will take over the roles of Satine and Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning July 22 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. They join the company alongside Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler and Taye Diggs as The Duke of Monroth. Current stars Solea Pfeiffer, Jordan Fisher, Austin Durant and Andy Karl play their final performance on July 20.

Loren returns to the production after previously playing Satine on Broadway and as part of the original cast. Her credits include Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sweet Charity, BAZ and American Idiot. On screen, she’s appeared in Be the Light, This Is Us and And Just Like That. She has also performed alongside artists such as Bono, Carly Rae Jepsen, Angélique Kidjo and Melissa Etheridge.

Douglas is making his Broadway debut after leading the Moulin Rouge! national tour for the past year and a half. He has appeared off-Broadway in Kinky Boots, on the road in Pretty Woman and as Tony in West Side Story at The Muny.

Moulin Rouge!, directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, opened in 2019 and won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision by Justin Levine, the production is currently playing on tour across North America and in London’s West End, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and more, in addition to its Broadway run.