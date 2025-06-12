Watch Eva Noblezada Sing 'Maybe This Time' as Cabaret's Sally Bowles

Eva Noblezada is the latest Sally Bowles to take the mic at the Kit Kat Club—also known as the August Wilson Theatre where Rebecca Frecknall's revival of Cabaret is in its second year on Broadway. Audiences have seen Noblezada conquer a megamusical in Miss Saigon, play a mythical ingenue in Hadestown and step into the Jazz Age in The Great Gatsby. But they haven't seen her like this.

Sample Noblezada's performance for the ages with her rendition of the Kander and Ebb classic "Maybe This Time" in the Broadway.com studio.