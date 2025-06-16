The Play That Goes Wrong Inducts New Players Into the Cornley University Drama Society

The Play That Goes Wrong will welcome Joanie Anderson, Liana Hunt and Evan Alexander Smith to the off-Broadway cast at New World Stages this summer. Anderson begins performances as Annie beginning June 30, Hunt begins performances as Sandra on July 7 and Smith joins as Chris Bean from July 11 through August 22. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently celebrating its 8th year in New York City, and its 5th year playing at New World Stages.

Anderson has been seen in regional productions of By the Way Meet Vera Stark, Sister Act, The Color Purple, Rent, Bring It On and Dreamgirls. Hunt was most recently seen originating the role of Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future on Broadway. Smith returns to the The Play That Goes Wrong after originating the role of Chris on the first national tour.

The Play That Goes Wrong currently stars Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan and Maggie Weston as Sandra. Understudies are Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson and Jemma Jane.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong centers around the Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Everything that can go wrong does, as the accident prone thespians battle against all odds to get to their final curtain call. Matt DiCarlo directs.

The show opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019 following a Broadway run, which received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design.