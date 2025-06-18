Odds & Ends: Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Team Up for Anna Christie, The Great Gatsby to Host Black Theatre Night and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Michelle Williams to Star in Eugene O'Neill's Anna Christie at St. Ann's Warehouse

Tony and five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams will take on the title role in Eugene O'Neill's Anna Christie, directed by Tony winner (and Williams' husband) Thomas Kail at St. Ann's Warehouse. Tony nominee Mike Faist joins Williams in the cast. "To revive a play is to stand as part of a lineage, part of the glorious tradition of theater, to offer up something that is connecting the past and the present," said Kail in a statement. "Doing this play about what it means to try and make a new life on the sea—and the shore—at the remarkable riverside St. Ann's Warehouse feels like an ideal match.” The creative team includes movement by Steven Hoggett, music by Nicholas Britell, set design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

The Great Gatsby to Host Black Theatre Night in Celebration of Juneteenth

The Great Gatsby, now in its second year at the Broadway Theatre, will host Black Theatre Night on Wednesday, June 18 in celebration of Juneteenth. Following the 7pm performance, Salisha Thomas Weiss, host of The Salisha Show will moderate a post-show talkback on stage for that evening’s ticket holders, featuring the show’s new Daisy Buchanan, Aisha Jackson, alongside Gatsby company members Runako Campbell, Lex Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nate Hunt, Katie Kennedy, Traci Lee, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives and more.

Morgan Bassichis Pays Homage to Frank Maya in Can I Be Frank? at SoHo Playhouse

Can I Be Frank?, written by and starring comedian, artist and writer Morgan Bassichis, will come to SoHo Playhouse this summer. Performances will run from July 24 through September 13, opening August 4. The show is based on and includes original material by the late comedian and performance artist Frank Maya, one of the first out gay comedians on network television and on the precipice of mainstream success before he died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. Oh, Mary!'s 2025 Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton helms the production.

Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Francis Jue and More to Star in Tartuffe at New York Theatre Workshop

A new version of Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe, written by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Dana H., A Doll's House, Part 2) and directed by Sarah Benson, will have its off-Broadway world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop this fall. The starry cast will feature two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick as Tartuffe, Emmy Award winner David Cross (Arrested Development) as Orgon, Emily Davis as Mariane, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca del Rio as Mme Pernelle, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray as Elmire, Ryan Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories) as Damis, Tony Award winner Francis Jue as Cleante, Tony Award winner Lisa Kron (Fun Home) as Dorine and Emmy Award nominee Ike Ufomadu (Ziwe) as Valére.

Old Friends Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel Will Host the 27th Annual Broadway Barks

Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel, stars of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, will co-host the 27th annual Broadway Barks cat and dog adoption event on July 12. Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event features adoptable animals from NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway’s biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes. Broadway Barks is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3PM with a meet and greet of all the adoptable pets and celebrity presentations from 5-6:30PM. Click here for more information.