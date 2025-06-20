Dead Outlaw Announces Broadway Closing

Dead Outlaw will play its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on June 29. The show began previews on April 12 ahead of an April 27 opening, and will have played 73 regular performances and 14 previews at the time of its closing.

“Like Elmer McCurdy, Dead Outlaw is a true outlier—strange, singular and enduring," said producers Lia Vollack and Sonia Friedman in a statement. "It never followed the rules—and that has made it one of the most daring and fulfilling productions we’ve had the privilege to stage. Despite glowing reviews and a loyal following, the commercial momentum just wasn’t fast enough in a crowded season. As the show reminds us, sometimes the most incredible lives are cut short. This may be the end of Dead Outlaw’s time on Broadway, but we believe deeply in its future and the afterlife it so richly deserves. Endless thanks to the creators, cast, crew, co-producers, investors and Audible for bringing it to life. It’s been an honor.”

The unconventional musical, which traces mummified bandit Elmer McCurdy's 66-year journey to the grave, features music and lyrics by Tony winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, a book by Tony winner Itamar Moses and direction by Tony winner David Cromer. Dead Outlaw stars Tony nominee Andrew Durand as Elmer McCurdy, Tony nominee Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Tony nominee Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, Trent Saunders as Andy Payne and Thom Sesma as Coroner Noguchi, with Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland and Graham Stevens as understudies

The show had an extended off-Broadway run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in 2024 and earned seven 2025 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. Part 1 of the original Broadway cast recording is currently available on music streaming services. The entire musical will be released exclusively on Audible this fall.