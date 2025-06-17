Dead Man Walking with Dead Outlaw's Andrew Durand, Episode 5: Carrying the Coffin

In Dead Outlaw, Broadway's pitch-dark musical comedy about a mummified corpse who ends up as a carnival attraction, Andrew Durand plays Elmer McCurdy—the failed robber, posthumous sensation and dead outlaw of the title. It's not a spoiler to say that Durand spends a portion of the show propped up and lifeless in a coffin. But things are much livelier for him behind the scenes.

In episode five, Andrew and his entourage take to the mean streets of New York City like real rough riders. He plays possum and exposes his toes to subway stations and sidewalks, all for the good of Dead Outlaw. Plus, understudy Noah Plomgren makes his Broadway debut filling in as Elmer while Andrew takes a well-deserved break. It’s exhausting pretending to be dead all the time.

