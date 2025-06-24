Robert Icke’s Oedipus, Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Sets Broadway Dates

The Olivier Award-winning West End production of Oedipus, created and directed by Robert Icke after Sophocles, has set Broadway dates. The previously announced production will begin performances at Studio 54 on October 30 and officiallly open on November 13.

Tony nominee Mark Strong (A VIew from the Bridge) will reprise his performance in the title role, opposite Oscar nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), who is making her Broadway debut as Jocasta. Both stars originated their roles in the London run, which won Olivier Awards for Best Revival and Best Actress.

Set on election night, Icke’s Oedipus reimagines the classic tragedy as a modern political thriller.

The production will feature scenic design by Hildegard Bechtler, costume design by Wojciech Dziedzic, lighting design by Natasha Chivers, sound design by Tom Gibbons and video design by Tal Yarden.

Originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, this Oedipus was first seen at the Edinburgh International Festival before its English-language staging in London. It will play a limited 14-week engagement on Broadway.