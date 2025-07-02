What's Your Damage? A Look at the Off-Broadway Return of Heathers the Musical

Westerberg High is back in session. Heathers the Musical has returned to New World Stages with a fresh cast and a lot of love from the creative team. Lorna Courtney stars as Veronica Sawyer with Casey Likes as J.D. and Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming and Veronica’s mom. Courtney calls the show the creative team’s “baby,” saying it’s been give plenty of care and attention. Likes adds that the team has embraced the cast’s take on the material, and that the show has grown in some cool ways.

Directed by Andy Fickman, with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, Heathers, which features McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy and Elizabeth Teeter as the trio of girls named Heather, explores the dark side of high school life and the cost of chasing popularity.

Take a look at this killer new chapter in the video below.