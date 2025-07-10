Floyd Collins Pushes Broadway Cast Album Release to August

Floyd Collins will release its original Broadway cast recording digitally on August 8, with a physical CD due September 5. The album was previously scheduled to be released both physically and digitally on July 11.

Floyd Collins, which played its final performance at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on June 22, features music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, and additional lyrics by Tina Landau, who also wrote the book and directed. The musical is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925, who becomes a tourist attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground.

Jeremy Jordan starred in the title role alongside Jason Gotay as Homer Collins, Sean Allan Krill as H.T. Carmichael, Marc Kudisch as Lee Collins, Lizzy McAlpine as Nellie Collins, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane, Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller and Cole Vaughan as Jewell Estes. Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Bernard, Dwayne Cooper, Jeremy Davis, Charlie Franklin, Kristen Hahn, Happy McPartlin, Kevyn Morrow, Zak Resnick, Justin Showell, Colin Trudell and Clyde Voce.

First produced off-Broadway in 1996, the Broadway production opened April 21, earning six Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical.