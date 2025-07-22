Gavin Lee Takes Pride Rock as Scar in Broadway’s The Lion King

Broadway's The Lion King welcomes two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee to the company as Scar on July 22. He replaces Michael Hollick in the role.

Lee has received Tony nominations for originating the roles of Bert in Mary Poppins in 2007 and Squidward Q. Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants in 2018. He recently starred in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends and was also seen on Broadway as Thénardier in Les Misérables.

The Lion King principal company currently includes Tshidi Manye (Rafiki), L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa), Blakely Slaybaugh (Zazu), Ben Jeffrey (Pumbaa), Fred Berman (Timon), Vincent Jamal Hooper (Simba), Pearl Khwezi (Nala), James Brown-Orleans (Banzai), Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi), Robb Sapp (Ed), Leela Chopra (Young Nala at certain performances), Juliana Martinez (Young Nala at certain performances), Jacob Pham (Young Simba at certain performances) and Albert Rhodes (Young Simba at certain performances).

Based on the 1994 animated Disney film, The Lion King won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1998. An international senseation, it features music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi as well as Tony-winning direction by Julie Taymor.